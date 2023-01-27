Domestic violence, trespassing, and other recent arrests

On 1-25-2023, Johntavis Rimmer, a 20 year old b/m from Salli was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on North Natchez Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 1-25-2023, Arictavise Hill, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk and Disobeying a Police Officer on North Natchez Street by Captain James Ward.

On 1-25-2023, Catarious Talley, a 25 year old b/m from Philadelphia, was arrested for Domestic Violence with the assistance of Scott County Sheriffs Office by Officer Michael Jones.

On 1-22-2023, Jimmy Walley, a 52 year old w/m from Byram, was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer, Open Container, and Resisting Arrest on Highway 12 East by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 1-22-2023, Deondre Leflore, a 26 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony), Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle, and Careless Driving on Highway 12 West by Captain James Ward.

On 1-21-2023, Antonia Washington, a 20 Year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on North Natchez Street by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 1-19-2023, Anthony Manson, a 33 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing on South Huntington Street by Lt. Robert Overby.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.