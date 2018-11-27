Don’t Forget Your Voter ID

It is important for voters to remember to have proper identification before heading to the polls today.

The Voter ID law went into effect in Mississippi in June 2013. The law requires anyone voting in any Mississippi election at polling places to show a photo ID card.

IDs accepted on election day include:

A driver’s license

A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi

A United States passport

A government employee ID card

A firearms license

A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college

A United States military ID

A tribal photo ID

Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government

A Mississippi Voter Identification Card

If a voter does not have access to any of these forms of ID, a Mississippi Voter ID Card can be issued at the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office free of charge.

More information on Mississippi Voter ID Laws can be here.