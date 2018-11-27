It is important for voters to remember to have proper identification before heading to the polls today.
The Voter ID law went into effect in Mississippi in June 2013. The law requires anyone voting in any Mississippi election at polling places to show a photo ID card.
IDs accepted on election day include:
- A driver’s license
- A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi
- A United States passport
- A government employee ID card
- A firearms license
- A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college
- A United States military ID
- A tribal photo ID
- Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government
- A Mississippi Voter Identification Card
If a voter does not have access to any of these forms of ID, a Mississippi Voter ID Card can be issued at the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office free of charge.
More information on Mississippi Voter ID Laws can be here.
One thought on “Don’t Forget Your Voter ID”
Michael says:
Two important notes. If you do forget your ID, or lost yours, you can still vote!
What happens if a voter does not have a photo ID on Election Day?
A voter who does not have photo ID on Election Day will be asked to vote by affidavit ballot at the polling place. The voter will then have five (5) business days to show an acceptable form of photo ID, or apply for a Mississippi Voter ID Card, at the Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Your ID expired?… vote
May a voter use an expired photo ID on Election Day?
Yes, as long as it is an acceptable form of photo ID (see list above) and is not more than ten (10) years old. The expired ID must contain the name and photograph of the voter, and have been validly issued by the federal or a state government.
Get out there.