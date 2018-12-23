Don’t let your Christmas go up in smoke, follow these fire safety tips (audio)

According to the American Red Cross, seven people per day die in house fires. Those fires annually cause over $7 billion in property damages.

A number of fires happen during the holidays due to Christmas trees, candles, and space heaters.

Kosciusko Fire Chief Burdine says there are a number of simple steps you can take to make your home safer during the holiday season.

Burdine also says to have your house number visible from the road. This allows rescue crews to find your home easier in case of a fire.

The American Red Cross offers the following fire prevention tips: