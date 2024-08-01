Big Deals!
Dope and DUIs in Leake and Attala

by
KENNETH C BROWN, 23, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

JUSTIN M COX, 36, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $3,000, $1,000.

 

WILLIE FLOWERS, 35, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

GREGORY D HINES, 28, of Clinton, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, No Insurance, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, CPD.  Bond $0, $418, $220.

 

JOSEPH D MAYERS, 28, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

TYLER NICHOLS, 27, of Morton, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

 

KIRBY T SELLERS, 37, of Hattiesburg, Hold for Other Agency, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

MOHAMMAD G ZAHID, 34, of Carnegie, PA, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Seatbelt Violation, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

