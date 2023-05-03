Dope, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala

EDGAR B HARRIS, 36, of Lena, DUI – Controlled Substance, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.

SYLVESTER JOBE, 35, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

DARREL L JOHNSON, 44, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $674.25, $0.

LASHAWN KIMBLE, 30, of Lena, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DEMETRIS O LANDINGHAM, 30, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $10,000, $1,000.

NORRICA N LINKOUS, 34, of Fairhope, AL, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

BOBBY M MALONE, 26, of Kosciusko, Hold for Another State, ACSO. Bond N/A.

TODD B OSWALT, 23, of Durant, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, KPD. Bond $50,000, $40,000.

AFRIKA RAMESSES-ANNUNM, 31, of Miami, FL, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, No Insurance, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.