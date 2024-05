The Ethel Tigers baseball team took on Resurrection at Ethel Thursday night. Ethel defeated Resurrection 3-2 featuring a walk off hit from Kameron Fortenberry. Ethel baseball will travel to face Pascagoula this Saturday, May 4 at 7 pm.

Ethel softball took a win over Salem Thursday night with a score of 6-3. The Tigers go on the road and play Salem Saturday, May 4 at 2 p.m.