Dove Award winner to perform in Kosciusko

Article Radio chart-topping artists, Plumb and Unspoken, will be hitting the road together this Fall to bring the co-headlining ‘We Are One’ tour across the country with nineteen tour stops across eleven states, including a stop at Attala County Coliseum in Kosciusko, MS on October 14. Also joining the tour is special guest, Dan Bremnes.

“So honored to be a part of the WE ARE ONE TOUR walking arm and arm with Unspoken and Dan Bremen’s about oneness. Equality with Quality. Where its not about “male or female” but rather, human,” says Plumb. “The We Are One tour is us ALL…united in our humanity…with one common goal… To share the hope of Jesus Christ through art with the world. It will be a night you will never forget.”

The tour comes on the heels of Plumb’s 8th studio album release, Beautifully Broken, which released June 22, 2018 and features her newest single “God Help Me” and “Beautifully Broken”, which is featured in Big Film Factory’s new feature film with the same name. The Dove Award-winning artist is also releasing her sophomore book, Fight For Her, on August 24.

Plumb’s numerous radio accolades include 24 #1 singles across the US, UK, Europe & Russia in her decade-plus career as a songwriter and recording artist.

Unspoken closed out the spring on a multi-city headlining tour alongside Citizen Way, The Breakthrough Tour, which hit 15 cities. The bands new single, “Just Give Me Jesus” will be one of several new songs released this fall ahead of their forthcoming third album set to release early 2019.

“We can’t wait to hit the road with our friend Plumb. Her heart and passion for these nights to be meaningful, encouraging and restoring resonates with us deeply,” says Chad Mattson of Unspoken. “We want people to walk away from this night not just being entertained because you can get that anywhere, but rather, leave with an experience that is transformative, life-changing and that you’ll never forget. We’re preparing a lot of new songs for the tour and we’re super excited to share them with everyone.”

The We Are One Tour is produced by Transparent Productions and Streamline Events Agency.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.transparentproductions.com, www.plumbmusic.net or www.unspokenmusic.com.