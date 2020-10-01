“Doyle Goss Jail’n’Bail” raises over $6900 for Make a Wish Foundation (photo gallery)

Boswell Media’s Cruisin for a Wish kicked off Thursday with the 2nd annual Doyle Goss Jail’n’Bail and raised over $6900 for the Make a Wish Foundation.

That’s enough money to grant one child’s wish.

During the Jail’n’Bail, arrest warrants were issued for some of Kosciusko’s most wanted.

After those individuals were rounded up by the Attala County Sheriff’s Office, they were taken to the old Attala County Jail where they had to get on the phone to raise money to be set free.

Those arrested included:

Robert Hawkins – Manager at Walmart

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft



Attala County Chancery Clerk Taylor

Karen Fioretti – Editor of The Star Herald

Michelle Nicholson – Michelle Nicholson State Farm

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail

Ryan Lindsay – Redbud Insurance

Jay Price -Kosciusko Auto Parts



Mark Suggett – BSP Filing

Randy Fuller – Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club



Donald Martin – Attala County Martial Arts

Nicholas Upchurch – Ivey Mechanical

Bradley Tyler – Renasant Insurance

The event was named in memory of Doyle Goss who passed away earlier this year. He was very involved in securing the jail in 2019 to begin the tradition.

Throughout the month, the official “Cruisin for a Wish” truck will travel to local businesses in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston counties to raise money to help grant wishes for kids in each county.

Anyone that makes a donation to the “Cruisin’ for a Wish” campaign will be allowed to sign a giant greeting card that will be presented to each of the children who are receiving the wish.

Boswell Media is joined in the Cruisin’ for a Wish campaign by the Make a Wish Foundation, Michelle Nicholson State Farm, Franks Chevrolet, Holt and Company, Angel Albin State Farm, Premier Medical, The Citizens Bank, Glassworx, Holmes Community College, Ivey Mechanical, Renasant Bank, Baptist Leake/Attala, BSP Filing, Fair Oil Company, Cain Recyclers, Philadelphia Gun and Pawn, Redbud Insurance, Chuck’s Paint and Body, Moore’s Pharmacy, Crowson Auto World, Jewelry Just 4 Fun, Pettit Jewelry, Modish Boho Boutique, and Rotary Club.

*Special thanks to Donald Martin of Attala County Martial Arts and Southern Parnaormal.