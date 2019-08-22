Drive by Shooting in County Possibly Linked to Shooting in City

A drive by shooting took place in the county over night.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that his department responded to a report of a shooting into a dwelling on Attala Road 3057, also known as Old Vaiden Road.

The call came in just before midnight. Dispatch was told that a vehicle stopped in front of a home and opened fire into the dwelling.

Nail said the shooting appears to be linked the the shooting death that took place in the city on Wednesday afternoon. The home was owned by family members of the shooting suspect Stephen Adam.

An adult and three children were at home asleep at the time but were uninjured in the attack. Approximately 20 rounds were fired into the home from an AK-47, according to Nail.

There is no description of the vehicle and no direction of travel given.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance. If you have any information you are urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 289-5556 or your local 911 dispatch.