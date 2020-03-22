Drive Through COVID-19 Screening Available at Trace Urgent Care

Trace Urgent Care is now your primary site for drive through screening. The following health protocols have been set up following the CDC and MS State Health Department recommendations for identifying and treating any patients that may have been exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19. Call first,662-289-9155. Trace Urgent care will give you an appointed time to drive through where all procedures will be carried out at your vehicle. Following testing you should self-quarantine until you are contacted with your results. PMG will not test asymptomatic patients. Please present ID and insurance information upon arrival.