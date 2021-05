A drive-thru send off pep rally for the Kosciusko Lady Whippets softball team is set for Thursday, May 13.

The pep rally will be held at Kosciusko Lower Elementary beginning at 8:00 am.

Students from Pre-K through 1st grade will line the street in front of the school with signs, cowbells, and more to wave and send off the team to the state championship.

KLE Principal Michelle Nowell said the send off is open to the public and encouraged members of the community to come by to support the team.