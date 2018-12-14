Driver Flees on Foot from 18 Wheeler MVA (Video)

At 5:35 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA involving an 18 wheeler. The caller said that the accident took place on highway 12 east at the highway 43 north intersection.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found a black Ford with heavy damage to the front on the vehicle. The SUV crashed into the rear of the big rig near the intersection.

Whiteness’ told officers that the driver of the SUV jumped from the vehicle and ran north on to highway 43. They described the driver as a tall black male wearing a black jacket.

Officers searched the auto and confiscated alcohol and other items.

The driver of the 18 wheeler was unharmed in the accident.

The Kosciusko Police is in charge of the investigation.