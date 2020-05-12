Driver’s License Expiration Date Extended!!!

Driver’s Licenses are extended. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has extended expiration dates in order to cope with and respond to the COVID-19 emergency. All valid driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, intermediate licenses, firearm permits, security guard permits, and ID cards set to expire between March 14, 2020 and June 30, 2020 shall instead expire on August 3, 2020.

Online services are available for renewal and duplicate driver’s licenses, ID cards and address changes that can be made from any computer, tablet, or mobile phone at www.dps.ms.gov and www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov.

Driver license stations remain closed to the public except for the 9 MHP District Troop Stations across the state until further notice. https://www.ms.gov/dps/license_renewal/License