Driver’s license stations in MS closed until further notice

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, all driver license stations will remain closed until further notice, except for the 9 MHP District Troop Stations across the state.
These 9 stations will only provide the following services:
* Sex offender registry transactions
* All Commercial Driver License (CDL) transactions
Online services are available at www.dps.ms.gov and www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov
MHP District Troop Stations
- Northern Region
Troop D
1301 Cypress Avenue
Greenwood, MS 38930
- Troop E
22000-A Highway 35 North
Batesville, MS 38606
- Troop F
1103 Bratton Road
New Albany, MS 38652
- Central Region
Troop C
3851 Highway 468 West
Pearl, MS 39208
- Troop G
1280 East Lee Blvd.
Starkville, MS 39759
- Troop H
910 Highway 11 and 80 East
Meridian, MS 39301
- Southern Region
Troop J
#35 J.M. Tatum Drive
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
- Troop K
16741 Highway 67
Biloxi, MS 39532
- Troop M
160 Highway 84 East
Brookhaven, MS 39601