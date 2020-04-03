Home » Local » Driver’s license stations in MS closed until further notice

Driver’s license stations in MS closed until further notice

Posted on

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, all driver license stations will remain closed until further notice, except for the 9 MHP District Troop Stations across the state.

These 9 stations will only provide the following services:
* Sex offender registry transactions
* All Commercial Driver License (CDL) transactions

Online services are available at www.dps.ms.gov and www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov

MHP District Troop Stations

  • Northern Region
    Troop D
    1301 Cypress Avenue
    Greenwood, MS 38930
  • Troop E
    22000-A Highway 35 North
    Batesville, MS 38606
  • Troop F
    1103 Bratton Road
    New Albany, MS 38652
  • Central Region
    Troop C
    3851 Highway 468 West
    Pearl, MS 39208
  • Troop G
    1280 East Lee Blvd.
    Starkville, MS 39759
  • Troop H
    910 Highway 11 and 80 East
    Meridian, MS 39301
  • Southern Region
    Troop J
    #35 J.M. Tatum Drive
    Hattiesburg, MS 39401
  • Troop K
    16741 Highway 67
    Biloxi, MS 39532
  • Troop M
    160 Highway 84 East
    Brookhaven, MS 39601

