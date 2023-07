At approximately 7:57 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, Carmack Volunteers, and EMS were dispatched to the Bucksnort community of Carmack for a drowning.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks was later dispatched to assist in the recovery process.

The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Terry Sandridge of Kosciusko according to Attala County Coroner, Sam Bell.