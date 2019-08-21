Drug Arrest on Natchez Trace

One man is behind bars on federal charges after an arrest on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that his department was called to mile marker 157 on the Natchez Trace Parkway to help assist Park Rangers at approximately 3:30 pm on Saturday the 17th. Rangers requested a canine unit to their location to assist on a traffic stop. Attala 9 Deputy Scott Walters and K-9 Victor were dispatched to the scene.

Nail said after K-9 Victor alerted on the vehicle.a search was conducted recovering 1.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The subject, 45 year old Seth Perry Stares from Starkville, Ms., was arrested by Park Rangers and will be charged federally.