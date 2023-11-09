HomeAttalaDrug Trafficking, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Abuse of a Vulnerable Person in Leake and Attala

Drug Trafficking, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Abuse of a Vulnerable Person in Leake and Attala

TERRANCE K KERN, 35, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking in Controlled Substances X 2, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $40,000 $20,000 X 2, $20,000.

 

VICTOR E MAY, 77, of Kosciusko, Felony Abuse or Neglect of a Vulnerable Person, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, ACSO.  Bond $10,000, $5,000.

 

KIM MCCLENDON, 43, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, CPD.  Bond $25,000.

 

ARCHIE B MCKAY, 27, of Camden, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Lane Usage, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $478, $218, $418.

 

MIRANDA M MOORE, 29, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 52, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Public Drunk, Open Container, KPD.  Bond $1,100, $500, $500.

 

DEONTAE C SELLERS, 29, of Kosciusko, Hold for Other Agency, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

JOHNALE L SMITH, 50, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

RICARDO L WEBB, 55, of Kosciusko, Grand Larceny, Hold for Other Agency, KPD.  Bond $5,000, N/A.

 

CHRISTOPHER D WHITE, 35, of Lena, Felony Indictment, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $500, N/A.

 

BRYAN K WILDER, 31, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

KIAUITTIS WOODARD, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $0, $0.

