Drug Trafficking, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Abuse of a Vulnerable Person in Leake and Attala

TERRANCE K KERN, 35, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking in Controlled Substances X 2, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $40,000 $20,000 X 2, $20,000.

VICTOR E MAY, 77, of Kosciusko, Felony Abuse or Neglect of a Vulnerable Person, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, ACSO. Bond $10,000, $5,000.

KIM MCCLENDON, 43, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, CPD. Bond $25,000.

ARCHIE B MCKAY, 27, of Camden, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Lane Usage, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $478, $218, $418.

MIRANDA M MOORE, 29, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 52, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Public Drunk, Open Container, KPD. Bond $1,100, $500, $500.

DEONTAE C SELLERS, 29, of Kosciusko, Hold for Other Agency, KPD. Bond N/A.

JOHNALE L SMITH, 50, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

RICARDO L WEBB, 55, of Kosciusko, Grand Larceny, Hold for Other Agency, KPD. Bond $5,000, N/A.

CHRISTOPHER D WHITE, 35, of Lena, Felony Indictment, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $500, N/A.

BRYAN K WILDER, 31, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

KIAUITTIS WOODARD, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $0, $0.