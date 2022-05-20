Drug Trafficking and Multiple Felony Obstruction Charges in Leake and Attala

LAKEVIN MATLOCK, 26, of Carthage, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $10,000, $10,000.

SAMUEL H MILLER, 35, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

EMILY S MORRIS, 28, of Kosciusko, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO. Bond N/A.

FAITH M MORROW, 60, of Walnut Grove, Contraband in Prison, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000.

ERIC D MOSLEY, 40, of Durant, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, Hold for Other County, KPD. Bond $20,000, N/A.

BILLY ODOM, 49, of Ethel, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Contempt of Justice Court, ACSO. Bond $5,000, N/A.

JOSHUA A QUICK, 35, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

RAMON K QUINN, 33, of Carthage, Trafficking in Controlled Substances, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond $100,000, $50,000, N/A.

KEVIN A SAM, 27, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond N/A, $674.25.

FRANK J SCOTT, 42, of Carthage, Felony Credit Card Use with Intent to Defraud, Petit Larceny, LCSO. Bond $4,000, $1,000.

MURIELL M SMITH, 23, of Terry, Possession of Weapon or Contraband in Correctional Facility, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, $1,000.

RHONDA D SPIVEY, 48, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $228, $1,174.25.

WILLIAM M THOMPSON, 35, of Canton, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

JUSTIN M THORNTON, 30, of Kosciusko, Felony Credit Card Use with Intent to Defraud, KPD. Bond $10,000.

CHARLIE R TOWNSEND, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418, $418, N/A.

CARNEIL M TURNER, 28, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500, $1,000, $500.



PORTIA S VIVIANS, 33, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

CEDRIC WILDER, 43, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

MARISA A WITHERS, 40, of Carthage, Felony Warrant, LCSO. Bond $50,000.