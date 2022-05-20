HomeAttalaDrug Trafficking and Multiple Felony Obstruction Charges in Leake and Attala

Drug Trafficking and Multiple Felony Obstruction Charges in Leake and Attala

by

LAKEVIN MATLOCK, 26, of Carthage, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $10,000, $10,000.

 

SAMUEL H MILLER, 35, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

EMILY S MORRIS, 28, of Kosciusko, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

FAITH M MORROW, 60, of Walnut Grove, Contraband in Prison, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $5,000.

 

ERIC D MOSLEY, 40, of Durant, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, Hold for Other County, KPD.  Bond $20,000, N/A.

 

BILLY ODOM, 49, of Ethel, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Contempt of Justice Court, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, N/A.

 

JOSHUA A QUICK, 35, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

RAMON K QUINN, 33, of Carthage, Trafficking in Controlled Substances, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond $100,000, $50,000, N/A.

 

KEVIN A SAM, 27, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond N/A, $674.25.

 

FRANK J SCOTT, 42, of Carthage, Felony Credit Card Use with Intent to Defraud, Petit Larceny, LCSO.  Bond $4,000, $1,000.

 

MURIELL M SMITH, 23, of Terry, Possession of Weapon or Contraband in Correctional Facility, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, $1,000.

 

RHONDA D SPIVEY, 48, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $228, $1,174.25.

 

WILLIAM M THOMPSON, 35, of Canton, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

JUSTIN M THORNTON, 30, of Kosciusko, Felony Credit Card Use with Intent to Defraud, KPD.  Bond $10,000.

 

CHARLIE R TOWNSEND, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $418, $418, N/A.

 

CARNEIL M TURNER, 28, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500, $1,000, $500.

 


PORTIA S VIVIANS, 33, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

CEDRIC WILDER, 43, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

MARISA A WITHERS, 40, of Carthage, Felony Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $50,000.

