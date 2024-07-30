Big Deals!
Drug Trafficking, DUIs, and Domestic Assault in Attala and Leake Arrests

ERIC F BREWER, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

VIVIAN BURKS, 65, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $649.25, $674.25, $639.25.

 

TERESA EASTERLING, 47, of Carthage, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Hold for Other Agency – Kosciusko Municipal Court, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,458.25.

 

JEREMY K HARRIS, 32, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, KPD.  Bond $3,100.

 

BRADLEY K MARTIN, 41, of Carthage, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $100,000, $1,000.

 

CHARMAINE A MOSLEY, 48, of Kosciusko, DUI – Test Refusal, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, KPD.  Bond $2,000, $1,000, $800.

 

JOHNNIE B PUGH, 35, of Greenwood, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, KPD.  Bond $2,300, $900, $800.

 

DEMARCO WITT, 24, of Sallis, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $3,100.

