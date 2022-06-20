HomeLocalDry Heat This Week With Triple Digit Temps Expected

Dry Heat This Week With Triple Digit Temps Expected

by

It won’t be quite the same as last week when high humidity combined with temperatures in the 90s to produce triple digit heat index readings across Mississippi.   The National Weather Service says actual temperatures this week could reach or exceed 100 degrees across much of the state including the local area.  But drier air should help to hold the heat index to no more than 105 with not much rain to cool things off.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Adding to the Heat – Multiple Woods Fires in Attala

MS Senator’s 2022 Police Week tribute honors fallen Mississippi officers

Third Shooting in One Week in Central MS – Officers Ask Public for Assistance

Happening today: National Library Week – Movie Night

Happening today: National Library Week – Monday: Antique Show

Holmes CC Goodman face-to-face classes cancelled for remainder of the week