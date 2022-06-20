Dry Heat This Week With Triple Digit Temps Expected

It won’t be quite the same as last week when high humidity combined with temperatures in the 90s to produce triple digit heat index readings across Mississippi. The National Weather Service says actual temperatures this week could reach or exceed 100 degrees across much of the state including the local area. But drier air should help to hold the heat index to no more than 105 with not much rain to cool things off.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the YearSat, Jun 25 at 5:00pm
Mississippi Arts + Entertaiment Experience (The MAX)
Kosy Pops ConcertThu, Jun 30 at 6:00pm
Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center
Night on NatchezThu, Jul 14 at 5:00pm
Renasant Bank Parking Lot