Due TODAY – Final Week of Kicks Picks

Several local teams will be playing on Thursday night instead of Friday night, our final week of Kicks Picks will be due this Thursday 11/3 by 6 pm.

MAKE YOUR PICKS HERE

It’s the final week for this season of Kicks Picks!

Get your picks in by 6 pm today and you could be the weekly winner.

The weekly prize is a gift certificate for plate lunches for 2 at Southern or Soul in Carthage.

Our overall winner for the season will be the proud owner of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill from Ozark Ag in Carthage.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kicks Picks!