DUI and other recent arrests

On 12/28/19 Michael Riley, a 41 year old B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Clark Rd by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 12/28/19 Callaway Cole, a 55 year old B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for No Driver License and No Insurance on Hwy 12 W by Captain Tommy Pender.

On 12-26-2019, Kasey Cook, a 36 year old w/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court on North Wells Street by Lt. Matt Ward

On 12-25-2019, Joel G. Hernandez, a 37 year old h/m from Kosciusko was arrested for DUI-1st, No Driver’s License and No Insurance on West Adams Street by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 12-24-2019, Anthony C. Benford, a 26 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Failure to Appear on Autumn Ridge Drive by Captain Josh Pinkard.

On 12-21-2019, Russell M. Breazeale, a 49 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for No Driver’s License on North Madison Street by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.