DUI and other recent arrests

On 2-8-2020, Casie Walters, a 31 year old w/f from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Department by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On 2-8-2020, Chadrick Johnson, a 25 year old b/m from Durant was arrested for Reckless Driving, No Drivers License, No Insurance, and DUI 2nd Offense on Highway 12 East by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 2-4-2020, Edward Triplett, a 51 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court and Public Drunk on Atkinson Street by Captain Josh Pinkard.

On 2-4-2020, Christopher Smith, a 22 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On 2-4-2020, Sarah Cox, a 22 year old b/f from Lexington was arrested for No Drivers License and No Insurance on Highway 12 by Captain Josh Pinkard.

On 2-3-2020, Gregory Taylor, a 53 year old w/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Public Drunk and Shoplifting 2nd offense on Highway 35 South by Captain Josh Pinkard.

On 2-3-2020, Lonnie Campbell a 46 year old w/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court on Lucas Street by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.