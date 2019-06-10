DUI, child abuse and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Christopher Turner, 34, 152 Ammos Circle, Kosciusko, no insurance, possession of stolen property, no drivers license, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Randy White, 35, 304 Allen Wood Drive, Carthage, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge of firearm in city limits, Carthage PD

Moses B Wise, 69, 5567 Hwy 14, Goodman, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, MHP

Lindell J Carr, 39, 3274 Attala Road, Sallis, driving with a suspended license, Kosciusko PD

Howard A Derrick, 36, 1438 Gunter Road, Walnut Grove, telephone harassment, Walnut Grove PD

Darius L Ellis, 27, 2226 Attala Road 5024, Kosciusko, serving time, Kosciusko PD

Shimichigan M Huffman, 20, 215 Jones Lane, Carthage, contempt of court, child abuse, petit larceny, Carthage PD

Delano O John, 20, 106 Okhomma Drive, Carthage, commercial burglary, Carthage PD

Mark D Lee, 27, 111 Boyd Lane, Carthage, warrant, Carthage PD

James Rice, 32, 46 Green Arrow, Starkville, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, driving with a suspended license, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)