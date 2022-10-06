HomeAttalaDUI Child Endangerment, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

DUI Child Endangerment, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

STEVEN R MOBBS, 30, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $168,$478, $418.

 

ANNETTE MOSES, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DENNIS SHARKEY, 59, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting – 2nd, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $2,288.50, $1,342.50.

 

AARON E SMITH, 28, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

AKEA T SMITH, 24, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Profanity in a Public Place, CPD.  Bond $399.25, $239.25.

 

ANTHONY STOWERS, 38, of Forest, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

TYRESE M TIMS, 19, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

JO VON K TURNER, 29, of Weir, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Insurance, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $478, $$418, N/A.

 

MARCO VASQUEZ, 43, of Carthage DUI – 1st, DUI Child Endangerment, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $649.25, $168, $418, $389.25.

 

KAMIYA WALKER, 31, of Carthage, Resisting Arrest, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Driver’s License, Carrying of a Concealed Weapon, No Tag, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $649.25, N/A, $639.25, $418, $639.25, $218, $418.

 

KEITH O WALKER, 18, of Carthage, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $228, $649.25, $639.25.

 

MICHELLE L WESLEY, 51, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500, $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

