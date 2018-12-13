DUI, domestic violence, and other recent arrests

On 12-9-2018, Timothy Simpson, a 24-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI and speeding.

On 12-9-2018, Lauren Gove, a 26-year-old white female, was arrested for possession of marijuana and suspended driver’s license (implied consent).

On 12-6-2018, Sherry Dallas, a 51-year-old white female, was arrested for trespassing.

On 12-6-2018, Jamie Johnson, a 53-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

On 12-5-2018, Jamie Hathorn, a 41-year-old black male, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and reckless driving.

On 11-27-2018, Joey Simmons, a 28-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI, suspended driver’s license, reckless driving, and no insurance.

On 11-22-2018, Jardy Matherne, a 33-year-old white male, was arrested for domestic violence-simple assault, possession of marijuana, and weapon possession by a felon.

On 11-20-2018, John Roses, a 54-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI.

On 11-19-2018, William Chunn, a 23-year-old white male, was arrested for disordelry condcut.

On 11-17-2018, Jewel Brown, a 20-year-old black female, was arrested for DUI child endangerment, DUI refusal, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, child restrain, and no insurance.

On 11-16-2018, Kenneth Harmon, a 20-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (felony).

On 11-16-2018, Joe Latiker, a 57-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (felony).

On 11-13-2018, Joshua Pope, a 34-year-old white male, was arrested on a warrant out of Hernado, MS.