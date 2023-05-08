DUI, domestic violence and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 5-6-2023, Robert Norwood, a 52 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk, Open Container, and Public Indecency on Highway 12 East by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 5-6-2023, Jamaal Jefferson, a 40 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested Trespassing and Petit Larceny on East Adams Street by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 5-5-2023, Andrew Anderson, a 54 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Suspended Drivers License, Leaving the Scene, and Malicious Mischief on Pope Street by Lt Casey Pounders.

On 5-5-2023, Bobby Brewer, a 33 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on West South Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 5-4-2023, Mona Lee, a 58 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace, Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, and Malicious Mischief (Felony) on Bi Way Road by Captain James Ward.

On 5-3-2023, Kolby Moss, a 22 year old w/m from Durant, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle on Highway 12 by Captain James Ward.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.