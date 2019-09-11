DUI, drugs and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Robert C Hammett, 46, 1744 Cooper Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no proof of insurance, MHP

Jawaunya T Nash, 18, 197 Luckett Cove, Carthage, possession of a controlled substance, Carthage PD

Demetrius Bell, 22, 935 John Day Road, Canton, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, speeding, driving with a suspended license, MHP

Willie D Dear, 34, 604 Williams Street, Carthage, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Davion Harmon, 19, 836 South Natchez Street, Kosciusko, Capias – sexual battery, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Kendrick K Lumpkins, 32, 179 Main Street, Walnut Grove, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, driving with a suspended license, seatbelt violation, no drivers license, no insurance, MHP

Darren M Sheard, 21, 210 Victoria Lane, Kosciusko, contempt of court, public profanity, false information to law enforcement, Kosciusko PD

Nyjalik F Ware, 23, 545 Pikes Road, Lena, possession of a controlled substance, Walnut Grove PD

Corey L Summerlin, 32, 208 Bi-way Road, Kosciusko, possession of drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Lisa K Deaton, 51, 350 Barnett Road, Carthage, public information, improper equipment on vehicle, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)