DUI, larceny, and other recent arrests

On 11-20-2018, Elizabeth M. Shuler, a 23 year old W/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia on Highway 12 East by Officer Robert Overby.

On 11-20-2018, Phillip J. Fuller, a 41 year old W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for petit larceny on Fairground Street by KPD Investigators.

On 11-19-2018, Terry L. Hansford, Jr. a 27 year old W/M from West, was arrested for switched tag on Highway 12 East by Officer Robert Overby.

On 11-16-2018, Glenda Henderson, a 56 year old B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI-1st offense on North Natchez Street by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 11-13-2018, Tomeka Collins, a 44 year old B/F from Sallis, was arrested for disturbance in a public place and simple assault on Highway 12 West by Officer Devante Lewis.

On 11-13-2018, Marqita S. Phillips, a 27 year old B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana, no driver license, failure to appear and speeding on Highway 35 South by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On 11-12-2018, Carey E. Stroud, Jr., a 39 year old W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for suspended drivers license on South Natchez Street by Lt. Joshua Pinkard.

On 11-12-2018, Amada Stroud, a 39 year old W/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on South Natchez Street by Lt. Joshua Pinkard.

On 11-11-2018, Angela C. Klaver, a 37 year old W/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic violence (simple assault) on East Adams Street by Lt. Joshua Pinkard.

On 11-11-2018, Victaic M. Mullens, a 38 year old B/F from Carthage, was arrested for no drivers license, insurance law (1st offense), and speeding on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Overby.

On 11-07-2018, Shameka R. Melton, a 28 year old B/F from Sallis was arrested for failure to appear, contempt of court and malicious mischief on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Overby.

On 11-06-2018, Peggy S. Sullivan, a 76 year old W/F from McCool, was arrested for disturbing the peace on Highway 12 East by Officer Robert Overby.

On 11-06-2018, Johnny J. Clay, a 32 year old B/M from Durant, was arrested on warrants from MS. Dept. of Corrections on Highway 12 West by the Kosciusko Police Department.

On 11-06-2018, Gabriel D. Gale, a 22 year old B/M from Louisville, was arrested for no drivers license and no insurance on Highway 35 South by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On 11-06-2018, Sherron Dodson, a 37 year old B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On 11-5-2018, Tocorey U. Goss, a 32 year old B/M from Kosciusko MS. was arrested for Domestic Violence on West South Street by Captain Tommy Pender.