DUI, possession and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Laronda Boswell, 37, 243 Northwest Street, Philadelphia, contempt of court, Carthage PD

Haley Moss, 32, 5845 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, hold for JPD, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Sade Brown, 33, 6081 North Street, Sallis, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no drivers license, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Office

Shawna R Murphy, 41, 2395 Estes Switch, Louisville, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Charlie J Cheek, 18, Hwy 14, Kosciusko, possession of marijuana, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Contessa R Reed, 35, 860 Martin Road, Carthage, speeding, no insurance, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Damian P Atkins, 42, 596 Atkins Road, Lena, disturbing the peace, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Lonnie B Campbell, 45, 610 Lucas Street, Kosciusko, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, Kosciusko PD

Ronald Laster, 54, 546 Stribling Road, Philadelphia, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Chadrick D Tate, 22, 3881 Beamon Road, Kosciusko, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)