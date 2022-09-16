DUI, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests

On 9-15-2022, David Stewart, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for Traffic Device, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground Road by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 9-15-2022, Alvin Lewis, a 43 year old b/m from Winona, was arrested for Grand Larceny by Investigator Devante Lewis with the assistance of Winona Police Department.

On 9-14-2022, Teneasha Payton, a 31 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for Traffic Device Device and No Drivers License on North Natchez Street by Officer Tykeria Harris.

On 9-13-2022, Crus Benson, a 19 year old U/M from McCool, was arrested for Public Profanity on West Adams Street by Officer James Ward.

On 9-12-2022, Todd Patrick, a 56 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground Street by Officer Deterron Hardin.

On 9-12-2022, Latoya Haney, a 38 year old b/f from Lexington, was arrested for Contempt of Court, Suspended Drivers License, and No Insurance on Highway 12 West by Officer Travis Quesnot.

On 9-9-2022, William Lewis, a 23-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Resisting Arrest and Improper Equipment on Martin Luther King Drive by Officer Braxton Goza.