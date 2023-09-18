DUI, Shoplifting, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

NICHOLAS A BARTON, 43, of Carthage, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $500, $1,000, $1,000.

LEANNA G BELL, 18, of Philadelphia, No Tag, Failure to Give Signal, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $299.25, $218, $418, $0.

JESSICA BOLICK, 32, of Boone, NC, City / County Ordinance, CPD. Bond $189.25.

SARAH E BURRAGE, 34, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JOHN CANALES, 19, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $3,100.

NICHOLAS DIXON, 30, of Carthage, Seatbelt Violation, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, CPD. Bond $52, $639.25, $218, $418, $478.

CHRISTOPHER C DORMAN, 28, of Carthage, Shoplifting, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

REYNALDO M DUARTE, 33, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

KEITH M EARNEST, 35, of Walnut Grove, Sentenced, LCSO. Bond N/A.