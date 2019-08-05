DUI, simple assault and other recent arrests

On 7-29-2019, Claude Simmons, a 66-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI, driving with a suspended license, and running a stop sign.(MHP)

On 7-27-2019, Willie Owens was arrested for DUI, no driver’s license, and no insurance. (MHP)

On 7-27-2019, James Williamson, a 26-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (felony) and possession of paraphernalia. (Mark Hill)

On 7-25-2019, Katie Dodd, a 24-year-old white female, was arrested for simple assault, malicious mischief, and trespassing (Zelie Shaw)

On 7-25-2019, Elizabeth Shuler, a 24-year-old white female, was arrested for grand larceny. (Jimmy Nunn)

On 7-23-2019, Arthur Curtis, a 53-year-old white male, was arrested for 1 count of sexual battery (Zelie Shaw)

On 7-21-2019, a 23-year-old black male, was arrested for domestic violence – simple assault and possession of marijuana (Darren Fleming)

On 7-20-2019, Markei Johnson, a 21-year-old black male, was arrested for trespassing. (Jimmy Nunn)

On 7-19-2019, Jahnell Hartley, a 22-year-old black male, was arrested for grand larceny (Jimmy Nunn)

On 7-17-2019, Leslie Myers, a 22-year-old white female, was arrested for malciour mischief (felony) and domestic violence-simple assault. (Mark Hill)

On 7-16-2019, Jermy Myrick, a 36-year-old black male, was arrested for disturbance of family (Nick Cox)

On 7-16-2019, Darren Jefferson, an 18-year-old black male, was arrested for grand larceny. (Jimmy Nunn)

On 7-13-2019, Misty Blanton, a 42-year-old white female, was arrested for simple assault domestic violence. (Hugh Curry)

On 7-13-2019, Michael Sanders, a 22-year-old white female, was arrested for misuse of 911. (Hugh Curry)

On 7-11-2019, a 44-year-old white female, was arrested for trespassing (Blake Burns)

On 7-9-2019, Carson Allen, a 24-year-old white female, was arrested for driving with a suspended license. (Hugh Curry)

On 7-6-2019, Paula Layton, a 51-year-old white female, was arrested for joyriding. (Jimmy Nunn)

On 7-5-2019, Silvester Brown, a 53-year-old black male, was arrested for public drunk, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and and seat belt violation. (Scott Walters)

On 7-5-2019, Joey Simmons, a 39-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI, posession of marijuana in a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and suspended license. (MHP)

On 7-5-2019, Leesa McBride, a 41-year-old white female, was arrested for joy riding (Jimmy Nunn)

On 7-5-2019, Jerry Turner, a 39-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI. (MHP)

On 7-4-2019, Marquavies Turnage, a 20-year-old black male, was arrested for simple assault. (Leroy Wise)

On 7-4-2019, Montavious Landfair, an 18-year-old black male, was arrested for simple assault. (Leroy Wise)

On 7-3-2019, Steven Archuleta, a 23-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI, possession of controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia. (MHP)

On 7-3-2019, Rodger Lindsey, a 61-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI. (MHP)

On 7-3-2019, Shirley Hutchinson, a 60-year-old white female, was arrested for possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute. (MDOC)

On 7-1-2019, Griffin Hutchison, a 20-year0old white male was arrested for sexual battery. (Nick Cox)

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made Attala County Sheriff’s Office.