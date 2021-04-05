DUI, trespassing, and other recent arrests

On 04-01-2021, Charles H. Ross, a 29 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for No Driver’s License on Gilliland Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 04-01-2021, Montrell L. Smith, a 40 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing on West Adams Street by Officer Travis Quesnot.

On 03-31-2021, Steven R. Mobbs, a 28 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Felony DUI, Suspended Driver’s License and Speeding on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On 03-29-2021, Benny L. Biggart, a 33 year old w/m from Carthage, was arrested for a MDOC warrant and No Tag on Knox Road by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 03-28-2021, Kenneth C. Landfair II, a 21 year old b/m from Sallis, was arrested for Exhibiting a Weapon on West Haven Drive by Officer Jerry Erving.

On 3-23-2021, Gerard Hines, a 31 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Possession of Controlled Substance on West Adams Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 3-23-2021, Nancy Skelton, a 54 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits on Wren Street by Investigator Elizabeth Miller.

On 3-23-2021, Christopher Erving, a 35 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Failure to Appear in Court at Super 8 motel by Lt. Casey Pounders.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.