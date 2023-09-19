HomeAttalaDUIs and Aggravated Assault Arrests in Attala And Leake

DUIs and Aggravated Assault Arrests in Attala And Leake

RAYCHELLE D KELLY, 29, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

TYRONE KENDRICK, 50, of Tampa, FL, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, KPD.

 

MICHAEL A LEWIS, 37, of Kosciusko, Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, , ACSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $1,000.

 

ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 32, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $639.25, $649.25, $0.

 

JOMO K MATTISON, 48, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

CLARENCE MCGOWAN, 47, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $418.

 

JOHNATHAN D MCMUTRAY, 30, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, LCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

JOHNTAVIS R RIMMER, 21, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

