DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

HomeAttalaDUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

by

WALTER R BANKS, 54, of Lexington, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, KPD.  Bond $2,200, $1,000, $800, $600.

 

NATASHA BELL, 38, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant X 2, CPD.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

EARL BLOODSAW, 54, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

TORI CHIPLEY, 22, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

PARKER J GARRISON, 19, of Madison, DUI – 1st, Speeding, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

NOLAN G GENTRY, 61, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD.  Bond $500.

 

JAMES E GREENLEE, 60, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, KPD.  Bond $1,800, $1,000.

 

JAYLON GRIFFIN, 22, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ROBIN S GRIFFITH, 30, of Carthage, Trespass, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond $1,100, $1,000.

 

KEVON D HARRIS, 21, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 3, LCSO.  Bond $0 X 3.

 

ANDREW C MCCOOL, 24, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, Trespass, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000.

 

JULIUS R MILLS, 40, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 4, CPD.  Bond $0 X4.

 

JEFFREY R MOORE, 60, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

