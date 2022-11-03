DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

TREVON L PATRICK, 18, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

TAMAYA E POTTS, 18, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000.

DEWAYNE A SOMMERVILLE, 36, of Winona, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Improper Passing, Seatbelt Violation, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Improper Passing, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, N/A.

SHELBI N SWANTON, 22, of Carthage, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $239.25.

WILLIAM M THOMPSON, 35, of Canton, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $500, $500, $500, $500, $500.

JUSTIN L WARD, 18, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,00, $500, $500.

MALKIJAH WATTS, 20, of Byram, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

TIAK WILLIS, 19, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

LANCE L WILSON, 37, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

MARISA A WITHERS, 40, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $25,000.