DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

LADARIUS BANKS, 31, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, Speeding, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

TREMAIN R BURKES, 48, of Carthage, Possession / Sale / Transfer of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, DUI – Other Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Detainer for Carthage Police Department, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000, $0.

HEATHER A BURRAGE, 40, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $399.25, $239.25.

DEVONTA D DEERING, 29, of Lena, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

RICKY J FICKLIN, 35, of Lena, City / County Ordinance, KPD. Bond $1,100.

KEYUNTE C FULLER, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

CANDACE GATES, 30, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000.

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $500.

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $500.

TINA HUTCHISON, 48, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, KPD. Bond $5,000.