DUIs and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala

ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $389.25, $639.25.

 

CODI D HERRINGTON, 20, of Pearl, Possession / Sale of Alcohol, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD.  Bond $389.25, $639.25, $239.25.  And, then, less than four hours after bonding out, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

TYWAN M JOBE, 22, of Weir, DUI – Controlled Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

KENNETH D MALLETT, 45, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ERIK MARTINEZ-MAGOS, 23, of Carthage, Felony Sentence, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KENNETH MCGEE, 34, of Conehatta, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, WGPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

TYREK T MOSLEY, 24, of Durant, DUI – 1st, Open Container, KPD.  Bond $1,800, $500.

 

JJ L RISER, 51, of Carthage, Felony Court Order, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

REGINALD RUFFIN, 52, Hold – Detainer for MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

KYLE K SOCKEY, 34, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500.

 

DAMION D STEWART, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

DAVID STEWART, 29, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell, Public Drunk, KPD.  Bond $10,000, $1,000.

