DUIs and Larceny in Attala and Leake Arrests

MICKEY J POLK, 38, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $0.

BRADLEY K QUICK, 31, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

ARTHUR L SUMERALL, 54, of Durant, Felony DUI, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, No Tag, No Insurance, Revoked or Suspended License, MHP. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

GREGORY H THAMES, 31, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

CRYSTAL R WALTON, 39, of West, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

JAMES A WATKINS, 39, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, $0.

CHRISTOPHER D WHITE, 34, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

STEPHANIE WILCHER, 50, of Carthage, Petit Larceny, CPD. Bond $1,000.

KRISTOPHER R WILLIAMS, 28, of Sallis, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

KAREN L WILSON, 39, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.