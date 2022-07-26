HomeAttalaDUIs and Multiple Felony Marijuana Arrests in Attala and Leake

DUIs and Multiple Felony Marijuana Arrests in Attala and Leake

by

KAE’VIANNA ARMSTRONG, 18, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

KEN BELL, 20, of Durant, Felony Possession of Marijuana, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

NICHOLAS BELL, 27, of Durant, Felony Possession of Marijuana, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

TAMMYE J BRANTLEY, 63, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Hold for Other Agency, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $478, $418, $218, $0.

 

JONFREYA D CARSON, 25, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Improper Parking, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $239, $218, $418.

 

DAIMONESHA T COOKS, 24, of Durant, Felony Possession of Marijuana, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JACORY EIRBY, 31, of Forest, Felony DUI (4th), Careless Driving, No Insurance, No Tag, Open Container, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $25,000, $168, $418, $299.25, $389.25, $0.

 

TERRANCE J EVANS, 41, of Sallis, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ROSS W FERGUSON, 57, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Improper Equipment, ACSO.  Bond $5,000 X 2, $1,000.

 

FELINO FERNANDO PEREZ JIMENEZ, 22, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $389.25.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Multiple Crashes Reported in Kosciusko

Child Dies in 4-wheeler Wreck in Leake County

Deputies in Attala clean up early morning storm damage, reports of trespassing

Domestic Disturbances, Minor Crash, and more in Attala

Attala County Shooting Under Investigation

Multiple Assault Arrests in Leake and Attala