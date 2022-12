DUIs and Petit Larcenies in Attala and Leake Arrests

ASHLEY BARNES, 37, of Carthage, Shoplifting, LCSO. Bond $889.25.

BYRON K CAGER, 31, of Walnut Grove, Felony DUI, Resisting Arrest, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, Profanity in a Public Place, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $20,000, $649.25, $168, $218, $239.25, $418, $639.25.

JOHN CANALES, 18, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $1,100, N/A, $1,400.

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 43, of Carthage, Petit Larceny, CPD. Bond $1,000.

SHAMARRION M COOK, 21, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, LCSO. Bond $1,900, $800, $400.

JIMMY A EULER, 36, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $0.

ODELL J FRAZIER, 49, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Tag, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $218, $418.

DELVEGAS C GRAY, 30, of Lake, Petit Larceny, LCSO. Bond $7,000.

BRIAN J HARRELL, 38, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

BILLY HART, 35, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $239.25, $639.25.

JAMARIOUS HAYMER, 18, of Kosciusko, Unlawful Possession of Alcohol, Possession of Marijuana, KPD. Bond $500, $900.