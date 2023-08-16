HomeAttalaDUIs, Shoplifting, and Forgery Arrests in Leake and Attala

DUIs, Shoplifting, and Forgery Arrests in Leake and Attala

MATTHEW E HUMPHREY, 36, of Carthage, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

KAMERON J JACKSON, 26, of Louisville, Felony Forgery – Uttering Counterfeit Instrument or Coin, KPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

DAKOTA K JEFFERSON, 33, of Walnut Grove, Bond Surrender – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

MICHAEL A LEWIS, 37, of Kosciusko, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

RAMON A SMITH, 26, of Greenwood, Shoplifting, KPD.  Bond $1,800.

 

WILLIAM D STEWART, 42, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

GREGORY R TAYLOR, 57, of Kosciusko, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, KPD.  Bond $800.

 

MATTHEW THOMAS, 58, of Jackson, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, KPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

DONNA J UNDERWOOD, 63, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $328, $628, $418.

 

JIMMY C VARELA, 30, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

SEDRICK D WINGO, 19, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for CPD, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $0, $0.

