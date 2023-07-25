DUIs, Trespassing, and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Attala and Leake

HomeAttalaDUIs, Trespassing, and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Attala and Leake

CRYSTAL A ALFORD, 43, of Carthage, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

RON C BELL, 49, of Little Rock, AR, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

ALFRED BENTLEY, 54, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Improper Turn, Revoked or Suspended License, Seatbelt Violation, Reckless Driving, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

BENNY L BIGGART, 36, of Kosciusko, Hold Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ANTHONY A CALLAHAN, 41, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

LADARRYAN Q EALY, 35, of Lena, Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirement Violation, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500, $1,000, $1,000, $500.

 

SAMMY T FORD, 36, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

DEVONTA HARMON, 25, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

