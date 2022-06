Tuesday, June 7th, 2022

11:52 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a woods fire on Attala Road 5206. MS Forestry Commission was called in to assist in containing the blaze.

3:32 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, Attala County Fire Department, and Ethel Volunteers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 12 East near Thomas Auction. The crash was between a vehicle and an empty dump truck. No one was seriously injured.