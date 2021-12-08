Dump Truck Collides with Another Vehicle and More Today in Attala County

5:27 a.m. – Attala County Deputies and MS Highway Patrol were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 between Ethel High School and Greenlee Attendance Center. The wreck was said to have involved a dump truck. No one was injured.

7:22 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to reports of trespassing at a residence on Highway 35 North in the Sugar Creek area.

7:52 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about an individual acting erratically at Valero gas station.

12:06 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and MS Highway Patrol were dispatched to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 43 South. The 18-wheeler left the roadway and struck a tree on Highway 43 between Old Camden Road and Bell Road. Only minor injuries were reported.

1:03 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to McAdams Quick Stop regarding a delivery truck that knocked down some power lines.

4:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 East near the Highway 43 North intersection. No injuries have been reported at this time.