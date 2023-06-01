HomeAttalaDump Truck Rollover Crash in Attala Wednesday Evening

Dump Truck Rollover Crash in Attala Wednesday Evening

by

The driver of a dump truck became trapped in the vehicle when it crashed on Attala Road 5001 near the intersection of Attala Road 5112 at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Attala Central Fire Department, Zama Volunteers, Providence Volunteers, Attala County Deputies, and EMS were all dispatched to the area of the crash.  When first responders arrived, it was apparent that the driver of the dump truck was injured and trapped inside the vehicle.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and was flown by helicopter from the crash site to a hospital in Jackson for serious injuries sustained in the crash.

1 comment
  1. clayton barnes
    clayton barnes
    June 1, 2023 at 10:16 AM

    just curious on who was driving the dump truck

    Reply

