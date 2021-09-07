Dumpster Fire in Kosciusko

12:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence on Hammond Circle.

4:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on South Wells Street when they received a report of a trespasser in the area.

3:24 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department was dispatched to Daylight Donuts when a fire near the dumpster was reported. The flames were quickly extinguished.

4:24 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 West. No injuries were reported.