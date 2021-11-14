Durant – Community Vaccination Drive-Thru

A Community Vaccination Drive-Thru is scheduled for Saturday November 20th in Durant.

The event will be held at Durant Missionary Baptist Church located at 16455 N Jackson St, Durant from 9am – 1pm. No appointment is needed, and everyone is invited to attend.

Pfizer vaccinations available:

First Doses

Second Doses

Booster Shots

Pediatric Shots (ages 5-11)

Booster Requirements: The Pfizer Booster Vaccine is recommended for certain groups. Those who have already received two dosed of Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago AND one of the following:

Adults aged 65 and older

Long-term care facility residents

Adults aged 18 and older in certain occupations (teachers, healthcare workers, caregivers, etc.)

The CDC says this about pediatric shots: “The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine for children 5-11 years of age is administered as a two-dose primary series, 3 weeks apart, but is a lower dose (10 micrograms) than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms).

If you have additional questions call 601-701-3111. Leave a voicemail and someone will return your call.