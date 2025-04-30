Durant Man May Be Part of “Massive” Car Theft Ring

McCARLEY, Miss.–A man from Durant has been arrested and charged with car theft. But, Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker says Brandon Gordon, 43, may be part of a car theft ring that stretches to Memphis and beyond.

Gordon was arrested near McCarley, in Carroll County, after a brief chase Tuesday. The Highway Patrol asked the sheriff’s department for help finding a car that had been stolen in Florida. Walker says Gordon was driving that car and inside they found weed and electronic tools commonly used in car thefts. He also had several weapons in the car.

Gordon is out on bond from DeSoto County. He is also suspected of car theft there.

Walker said more arrests are expected.

“I am thankful no one was injured and that we got another car thief off the roadways of Carroll County. I appreciate and look forward to our collaboration with other agencies to break up this vehicle theft ring in our part of the country.” said Walker, in a prepared statement.

Gordon is charged with possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor marijuana charge, and is being held at the Carroll County Regional Correctional Facility.