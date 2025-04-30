Big Deals!
HomeLocalDurant Man May Be Part of “Massive” Car Theft Ring

Durant Man May Be Part of “Massive” Car Theft Ring

by
SHARE NOW
Durant Man May Be Part of “Massive” Car Theft Ring
Photo: Carroll County booking
McCARLEY, Miss.–A man from Durant has been arrested and charged with car theft. But, Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker says Brandon Gordon, 43, may be part of a car theft ring that stretches to Memphis and beyond.
Gordon was arrested near McCarley, in Carroll County, after a brief chase Tuesday. The Highway Patrol asked the sheriff’s department for help finding a car that had been stolen in Florida. Walker says Gordon was driving that car and inside they found weed and electronic tools commonly used in car thefts. He also had several weapons in the car.
Gordon is out on bond from DeSoto County. He is also suspected of car theft there.
Walker said more arrests are expected.
“I am thankful no one was injured and that we got another car thief off the roadways of Carroll County. I appreciate and look forward to our collaboration with other agencies to break up this vehicle theft ring in our part of the country.” said Walker, in a prepared statement.
Gordon is charged with possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor marijuana charge, and is being held at the Carroll County Regional Correctional Facility.
https://www.holmesbk.com/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

CANCELLED: Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Holmes County

Wreck Early Saturday, Car Ends Up in Field

Attala Man Charged with Rape

Man Claims Gun Was Pulled on Him

Update: City of Kosciusko won’t sell downtown train car; will work to rehab or relocate it

Head-On Collision Between Motorcycle and Car Leaves One Seriously Injured

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Mayor-Tim-Kyle-landing-page-1.pdf